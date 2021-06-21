Published: 12:57 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 1:07 PM June 21, 2021

Sara Vaughan has paid tribute to her husband of nine-and-a-half-years Lucan, who was killed in a three-car crash on the B1101 Elm Road in March on June 18. - Credit: SARA VAUGHAN

"I am absolutely heartbroken to think that I have lost my soulmate and best friend in such a cruel and unfair way."

Those are the words of March woman Sara Vaughan, whose husband of nine-and-a-half-years Lucan was killed in a crash last week.

"I had the honour of being married to Lucan for the past nine and a half years and we had been together for the past 17," Sara said.

"Lucan was the kindest person you could ever be lucky enough to meet."

Floral tributes left at Marwick Road in March next to the B1101 Elm Road where a March man in his 40s was killed in a three-car crash on June 18. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

Several stunning floral tributes have also been left at Marwick Road, near the B1101 Elm Road in March where the collision happened on June 18.

Lucan, who was in his 40s, died in a three-car crash at around 6am on Friday - another man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.

After failing a roadside drugs test, the second driver, who suffered serious injuries, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, who is investigating, said: “I would be particularly keen to hear from any Elm Road residents who may have CCTV footage capturing the collision.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact us via web chat, online forms or 101 quoting incident 72 of June 18.”



