Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after Cambs collision in which two ‘utterly devoted’ parents died

Luke Norton, 31, of Nocton Park Road, Nocton, Lincoln, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving after a collision in which Manea couple Robert, 36, and Paula Bateman, 25, died at the scene. The crash happened on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal at just after 8pm on Thursday September 3. Picture: FAMILY Archant

A man charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving after a collision in Fenland in which two “utterly devoted” parents died, leaving two young children behind, did not enter pleas at court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Norton, 31, of Nocton Park Road, Nocton, Lincoln, was charged with the offences after Manea couple Robert, 36, and Paula Bateman, 25, died at the scene of the crash on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal at just after 8pm on Thursday September 3.

He was charged with the offences late on Friday night (September 4) and appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court the following day.

Norton did not enter pleas to the three charges and was remanded in custody until his next hearing, scheduled to take place at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday October 2.

The couple’s two daughters Lexi, 10, and Elizabeth, 18-months, were both in the family’s Ford Focus car during the crash with an Iveco Daily van. They were rushed to hospital after Lexi suffered serious injuries but both children have now been discharged.

The van driver, meanwhile, suffered minor injuries. The 32-year-old man from Lincoln was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

A JustGiving page was then set up with a fundraising target of £1,000 - however, thanks to hundreds of donations, more than £10,000 has been raised in less than a week.

In a statement, Bob and Paula’s family said: “We are utterly devastated by this news. Bob and Paula were much-loved friends to many and will be missed by everyone who knew them.

“They were also utterly devoted parents. Bob was a much-loved son and father, while Paula was a much-loved daughter, sister and mother.”

Sharing the JustGiving page on her local village discussion page via Facebook, a friend of the parents said “Paula’s friends are putting together a memory book for the girls to be able to look at when they’re older to know just how loved she was”.

She also said: “No 10 year old or one year old should have to grow up without their parents because of someone else on the roads.”

You can donate to the JustGiving page here.