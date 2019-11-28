Advanced search

Caretaker police and crime commissioner Ray Bisby offered a less than ringing endorsement by chairman of the panel that appointed him

PUBLISHED: 16:24 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 28 November 2019

Edward Leigh (left) chair of the police and crime panel who confirmed the appointment of Cllr Ray Bisby (centre) to be interim police and crime commissioner after Jason Ablewhite (right) quit. Picture; ARCHANT

Edward Leigh (left) chair of the police and crime panel who confirmed the appointment of Cllr Ray Bisby (centre) to be interim police and crime commissioner after Jason Ablewhite (right) quit. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

The independent chairman of the panel that appointed Ray Bisby to be the £7,000 a month acting police and crime commissioner says he "probably wouldn't" be their choice on a more permanent basis.

Edward Leigh is the co-opted chairman of the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Panel that rubber stamped Mr Bisby's appointment on Wednesday following the sudden departure of Jason Ablewhite.

"We wish Councillor Bisby well in this new role and look forward to working with him over the next five months," said Mr Leigh.

But in a BBC Radio Cambridgeshire interview with Drivetime host Ronnie Barbour his enthusiasm for the appointment was subdued.

"He doesn't necessarily have all of the qualities that the elected commissioner would be expected to have so the feeling was that he was fine as a caretaker," said Mr Leigh.

But he added: "He probably wouldn't have been the choice of the panel to be the commissioner if it was our choice but that is the electorate's choice."

Mr Bisby, who said he won't be appointing an interim deputy, will however draw the full police and crime commissioner's salary until the May elections.

"It is a caretaker role in effect so he is continuing business as usual but he has no power to take any initiatives," said Mr Leigh. "He can't for instance vary the police and crime plan."

Mr Leigh said the appointment of Cllr Bisby "wasn't unanimous" and there were abstentions although it was agreed with a "strong majority".

Only staff employed within the commissioner's office was eligible to apply for the role and Cllr Bisby was the only candidate.

"The legislation is very restrictive on who can take on the role," said Mr Leigh.

"It is an interim appointment and there is not a lot of freedom between now and May for him to make mistakes; the panel will be scrutinising him to ensure he makes good decisions to run the office effectively."

Had Mr Ablewhite resigned a week or so earlier a by election might have been held but the law rules out anything other than appointing a caretaker commissioner if there is less than six months to go before the four yearly election.

Cllr Bisby is the Conservative member for Stanground South having moved to Peterborough 12 years ago. He has a military background as well as once serving with the Royal Ulster Constabulary.

Most Read

Former police officer and scout leader facing jail for child sex offences

PC Phil Richardson (pictured) is in jail tonight awaiting sentencing next month on child sex charges. The former licensing officer for Fenland – and a former scout leader - has admitted indecent image offences at court. Picture: Terry Harris

Former March police officer on child sex charges was scout leader, RAF firefighter and proactive community member

PC Phil Richardson (pictured) is in jail tonight awaiting sentencing next month on child sex charges. The former licensing officer for Fenland – and a former scout leader - has admitted indecent image offences at court. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver left ‘shocked’ after crashing into wall at George Clare Surgery in Chatteris

An elderly driver has crashed their car into the George Clare Surgery in Chatteris. Picture: Archant/FIle

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14. Picture: ARCHANT

Eight mile delays on A142 due to water leak

Eight mile delays from the A142 in Sutton to Chatteris have been caused by emergency works. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Most Read

Former police officer and scout leader facing jail for child sex offences

PC Phil Richardson (pictured) is in jail tonight awaiting sentencing next month on child sex charges. The former licensing officer for Fenland – and a former scout leader - has admitted indecent image offences at court. Picture: Terry Harris

Former March police officer on child sex charges was scout leader, RAF firefighter and proactive community member

PC Phil Richardson (pictured) is in jail tonight awaiting sentencing next month on child sex charges. The former licensing officer for Fenland – and a former scout leader - has admitted indecent image offences at court. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver left ‘shocked’ after crashing into wall at George Clare Surgery in Chatteris

An elderly driver has crashed their car into the George Clare Surgery in Chatteris. Picture: Archant/FIle

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14. Picture: ARCHANT

Eight mile delays on A142 due to water leak

Eight mile delays from the A142 in Sutton to Chatteris have been caused by emergency works. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Latest from the Cambs Times

Rikki Neave: 25 years after his murder police tell his mother Ruth they remain ‘committed and determined’ to find his killer

Ruth Neave continues to campaign to find the killer of her son Rikki. His was murdered 25 years ago in Peterborough. On his birthday (right) she visits his grave in private to remember with fondness his short life. Picture; ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire County Council offer revised shared services organisation understandable by ‘the ordinary man and woman on the street’

Cllr Sebastian Kindersley hopes whatever system is taken forward will be “absolutely crystal clear and easy to understand and transparent to the ordinary man and woman on the street”.

Caretaker police and crime commissioner Ray Bisby offered a less than ringing endorsement by chairman of the panel that appointed him

Edward Leigh (left) chair of the police and crime panel who confirmed the appointment of Cllr Ray Bisby (centre) to be interim police and crime commissioner after Jason Ablewhite (right) quit. Picture; ARCHANT

8,000 miles from home, the South African teachers working in Wisbech getting chatting and discover they are related

Renee Callaghan (left) and Yolande Dennis are both from South Africa and are related - but only discovered that whilst 8,000 miles from home and working in Wisbech. Picture; TCA

Christmas fundraising appeal to give the gift of reading to children in Fenland

A Fenland illustrator has teamed up with an award-winning author to launch a fundraising appeal to give the gift of reading to children this Christmas. Brandon Mattless, from Wisbech, has worked on a series of children’s books with Gracie Wright. Picture: BRANDON MATTLESS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists