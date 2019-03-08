Whittlesey salon owner aims to raise money for a different charity each month in memory of school friend

A Whittlesey salon owner Abbie Benstead-Evans has decided to raise money for a different charity each month in memory of her school friend Hannah Overton died just before Christmas aged 28. Archant

A Whittlesey salon owner has decided to raise money for a different charity each month in memory of her old school friend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whittlesey salon Luxe Beatuy collected for Whittlesey church food bank throughout May. Whittlesey salon Luxe Beatuy collected for Whittlesey church food bank throughout May.

Abbie Benstead-Evans, who owns make-up and beauty studio Luxe Beauty, came up with the initiative after her friend Hannah Overton died just before Christmas aged 28.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "We've recently started a programme called Luxe Listens where we focus on supporting a different charity or cause each month throughout the year.

"I figured that using the platform of my business and my wide reach would only be a positive in raising awareness of different causes that are all close to our hearts.

Whittlesey salon Luxe Beatuy collected for Whittlesey church food bank throughout May. Whittlesey salon Luxe Beatuy collected for Whittlesey church food bank throughout May.

"In May we raised money for the charity Bloodwise, in Hannah's memory, and this month we are supporting the local food bank, trying to collect as many donations as possible to go to local families in need.

"The Whittlesey church food bank really struggles for donations to keep their supplies stocked up and I think it's so important to raise awareness of this and to encourage more people to support it."