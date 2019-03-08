Advanced search

Luxe Beauty in Whittlesey beats 1,000 other businesses to win top award

PUBLISHED: 16:49 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 24 October 2019

Whittlesey-based Luxe Beauty was best beauty business at the Peterborough Small Business Awards. Picture: SUPPLIED.

A Whittlesey beauty company beat 1,000 other businesses to be crowd the top company in it's industry.

Luxe Beauty made the final of the Peterborough Small Business Awards and won the best beauty business award.

The judging process included nominations, applications, interviews, public votes and video and panel interviews.

Abbie Benstead-Evans, salon owner, said: "We're over the moon to have won this award this year, having expanded the team and launched our own beauty brand 'The Luxe Blender' which is going from strength to strength, amongst many other big achievements."

Earlier this year Abbie decided to raise money for a different charity each month in memory of her school friend Hannah Overton who died just before Christmas aged 28.

She said at the time: "I figured that using the platform of my business and my wide reach would only be a positive in raising awareness of different causes that are all close to our hearts."

