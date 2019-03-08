Advanced search

M11 voted second-worst service station in the country - but which was the best (and the worst) ?

PUBLISHED: 11:51 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 14 November 2019

M11 at junction 13 in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

Motorists using the M11 have voted it the secondworst-serviced motorway in the country.

According to new research by Just Tyres, which analyses the UK's motorways to find out which are the best and worst serviced, the M11 came out nearly bottom.

The M11 scored an overall score of 32/100 in Just Tyres' index, as well as scoring badly on congestion with on average, 82,000 vehicles travelling up and down the road every day.

For all of these travellers, the motorway only has one service station (the Birchanger Green Welcome Break on Junction 8), causing the motorway to score low on 'frequency' of service stations.

The M11 is the 55-mile motorway which was built in the seventies to transport traffic from London to the (then newly-developed) Stansted Airport.

These days, the motorway whizzes travellers from London to Cambridge, passing through Harlow and Stansted Airport, and provides connections to the M25, A11, and A14, to name a few.

"Road trips and long commutes are often a laborious but unavoidable part of life and with traffic flow on major motorways increasing year on year, rest stops are becoming more and more important," said a spokesman for Just Tyres.

"This becomes even more important when travelling with children, pets, older people or anyone who has a health condition that makes regular rest stops necessary, so knowing which routes have the best and most frequent amenities can be really helpful in route planning.

"Frequent service stations can also be important when planning a journey in poor winter weather as seen by the extreme travel disruptions due to snow in recent years.

So if frequent rest stops and decent facilities are an important factor in your route planning, take a look at the study's full findings here ahead of your next road trip.

https://www.justtyres.co.uk/pages/UKs-best-and-worst-motorway-services

