Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Farm machinery hits railway bridge in Stonea closing the underpass

PUBLISHED: 12:32 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 08 February 2019

Officers were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea after a piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Officers were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea after a piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge in Stonea prompting police to close the underpass.

Officers were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea after a piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICEOfficers were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea after a piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

The large equipment, which was described as a weighing machine, was smashed at the back and become detached from the front.

Police closed the underpass on Sixteen Foot Bank, deeming it as a “distraction to road users”.

The incident happened on Wednesday night (February 6) just after 8pm.

A post on Policing Fenland showed the machinery being recovered on a low loader vehicle.

Officers were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea after a piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICEOfficers were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea after a piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

It read: “Officers tonight were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea after a piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge.

“The item was recovered as it was deemed a distraction to road users using the tunnel.”

Network Rail checked the bridge and there was no disruption to rail services.

Motorists commented on the post, describing it as a “hazard to drivers”.

Officers were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea after a piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICEOfficers were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea after a piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

“We were practically hitting it going through,” one said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at March cafe/restaurant

An incident in March has seen police cordon off a stretch of Station Road. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Shop manager skids on ice and crashes into a tree only for his write-off car to be stolen by thieves

Matty Alexander's car slid on early morning ice and crashed into a tree. When he went to get it the next day thieves had stolen it.

Murrow teenager signs a professional football contract with POSH

Harrison Burrows of Wisbech signs a contract with POSH. Picture: POSH

Young girl bravely tells how she was raped by a paedophile when she was seven. This week he is jailed

Greg Kedienhon is jailed for raping a young girl in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at March cafe/restaurant

An incident in March has seen police cordon off a stretch of Station Road. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Shop manager skids on ice and crashes into a tree only for his write-off car to be stolen by thieves

Matty Alexander's car slid on early morning ice and crashed into a tree. When he went to get it the next day thieves had stolen it.

Murrow teenager signs a professional football contract with POSH

Harrison Burrows of Wisbech signs a contract with POSH. Picture: POSH

Young girl bravely tells how she was raped by a paedophile when she was seven. This week he is jailed

Greg Kedienhon is jailed for raping a young girl in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Reginald D Hunter performing at Huntingdon venue in April

Reginald D Hunter is performing at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre

‘Parasite’ Cambs county councillor refuses to give up 1.2 per cent of pay in solidarity with workers who had cut imposed on them

Cambridgeshire County Councillor Donald Adey who lives 400 miles away from his ward in Cambridge has been slammed as a “blight on our democracy” as it emerges he is the only councillor who will not give up 1.2 per cent of their pay this year in solidarity with workers who had the cut imposed on them. Picture: JOSH THOMAS.

London drugs gangs exploit poor street lighting in Cambridge

London drugs gangs are targeting some of the most vulnerable people in the city under cover of “massive pools of darkness” where there is poor street lighting. PHOTO: Cambs Police

Driver calls police to let them know he’s safe after vehicle plunges into Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea

Sixteen Foot Bank near Stonea where a vehicle went into the water last night (February 7). Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Electricals and archery equipment worth thousands stolen from Parkfield Sports Club in Wimblington

Police are investgating a break in at the Parkfield Sports Club in Wimblington. Thousands of pounds worth of goods have been stolen belonging to both the club and to the archery club based there. Picture; GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists