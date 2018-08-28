Farm machinery hits railway bridge in Stonea closing the underpass

Officers were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea after a piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

A piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge in Stonea prompting police to close the underpass.

The large equipment, which was described as a weighing machine, was smashed at the back and become detached from the front.

Police closed the underpass on Sixteen Foot Bank, deeming it as a “distraction to road users”.

The incident happened on Wednesday night (February 6) just after 8pm.

A post on Policing Fenland showed the machinery being recovered on a low loader vehicle.

It read: “Officers tonight were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea after a piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge.

“The item was recovered as it was deemed a distraction to road users using the tunnel.”

Network Rail checked the bridge and there was no disruption to rail services.

Motorists commented on the post, describing it as a “hazard to drivers”.

“We were practically hitting it going through,” one said.