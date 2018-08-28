Farm machinery hits railway bridge in Stonea closing the underpass
PUBLISHED: 12:32 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 08 February 2019
Archant
A piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge in Stonea prompting police to close the underpass.
The large equipment, which was described as a weighing machine, was smashed at the back and become detached from the front.
Police closed the underpass on Sixteen Foot Bank, deeming it as a “distraction to road users”.
The incident happened on Wednesday night (February 6) just after 8pm.
A post on Policing Fenland showed the machinery being recovered on a low loader vehicle.
It read: “Officers tonight were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea after a piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge.
“The item was recovered as it was deemed a distraction to road users using the tunnel.”
Network Rail checked the bridge and there was no disruption to rail services.
Motorists commented on the post, describing it as a “hazard to drivers”.
“We were practically hitting it going through,” one said.