Retirement home group raise more than £500 at ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’

Staff from Ness Court: chef manager Stephanie Johnston, wellbeing and inclusion assistant Christina Shillingford and assistant chef Aimee Clasby, with their mobile Macmillan cake trolley. Picture: Sanctuary Retirement Living Sanctuary Retirement Living

A retirement home group – with homes in March and Burwell – have raised more than £540 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Selection of the goodies that Jubilee Court had on sale and the raffle prizes which were generously donated by local people. Picture: Sanctuary Retirement Living Selection of the goodies that Jubilee Court had on sale and the raffle prizes which were generously donated by local people. Picture: Sanctuary Retirement Living

Jubilee Court in March and Ness Court in Burwell, both owned by Sanctuary Retirement Living, took part in the ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ event.

In March, staff held a raffle and cake sale and in Burwell, staff also held a cake sale and staged cake-themed games, all to raise funds and awareness for Macmillan.

A spokesperson for Sanctuary Retirement Living said: “With the ongoing social distancing restrictions, they couldn’t hold their usual big coffee mornings.

“So instead, staff at both services decided to do ‘Mobile Macmillan’ and delivered the cakes and sweet treats directly to residents’ apartment doors.

“Thanks to our teams’ hard work, great raffle prize donations from the local community and the generosity of residents on the day.”

Jubilee Court raised £400 and Ness Court raised £146, giving a total of £546.