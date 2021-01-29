Published: 12:16 PM January 29, 2021

A non-profit organisation that aims to “support the millennial generation with their mental health and well-being needs” has been launched in Cambridgeshire thanks to a funding boost.

MAD Millennials’ (MM) peer-to-peer support scheme, Mad Millennials Mentors (MMM), will host regular theme-based virtual sessions for people to join.

Following a successful National Lottery Funding bid, Mad Millennials is expanding its offer to provide peer-to-peer support in 12 locations across Europe.

Matthew Simpson, Mad Millennial Mentor for Cambridgeshire, has undergone mental health first aid training.

He said: “Peer support differs from other forms of mental health services in important ways.

“Crucially, the mentors will play an active role in creating an environment which fosters a safe community.

“In this space, people can use their shared experiences to give and receive support.

“For those who are struggling with their mental health and wellbeing it is important to know that you are not alone.

“Mad Millennials Cambridgeshire is safe space to explore negative feelings or emotions you are having with a community who have a shared experience.”

Visit the Mad Millennials Mentors Cambridge Instagram page for more information.