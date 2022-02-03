News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Society back rehearsing after two-year absence

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 9:55 AM February 3, 2022
Updated: 9:56 AM February 3, 2022
MADAOS performed "Little Shop of Horrors" in 2019 (pictured).

MADAOS performed "Little Shop of Horrors" in 2019 (pictured). They're now going to start rehearsing for the Dolly Parton Musical '9 to 5'. - Credit: MADAOS

A society in March is ‘delighted’ to announce they are back rehearsing after a two-year enforced absence. 

MADAOS members have started rehearsals for the Dolly Parton Musical ‘9 to 5’ that they’ll be performing later this year. 

A spokesperson said: “Whilst many of the original cast will be resuming their roles, there are a number of parts which need to be re-cast, both large and small. 

“We are very keen to welcome new members, both as performers and as back stage crew.” 

To see what MADAOS have been up to in recent years, you can visit their Facebook page, and, if you’re interested in joining the group you can get in touch via email at contactmadaos@gmail.com

“Alternatively, you can come to the first rehearsal which will be held on Sunday March 13 at the Skoulding Suite in the town hall on the market place from 1pm,” added the spokesperson. 

‘9 to 5’ will be performed at the March Community Centre, Station Road from Wednesday June 22 to 25. 

