MADAOS to perform Little Shop of Horrors musical this Easter

March And District Amateur Operatic Society (MADAOS) next production is an Easter performance of Little Shop of Horrors.

This show is about Seymour, a shy assistant in a run-down flower shop, who innocently buys a ‘strange and interesting’ plant and names it after his co-worker, Audrey, with whom he is in love, but who has a sadistic dentist for a boyfriend.

The “Audrey II” plant grows to an enormous size and needs constant feeding, with unusual results.

The cast includes Billy Garner (Seymour), Eleanor Pettet (Audrey), Adrian Casey (voice of Audrey II), Martin Lightburn (Orin), Stewart Bettles (Mr Mushnik), Amy Carter (Crystal), Kerry Casey (Ronette), Eleanor Savill (Chiffon), Della-Marie Reed (Chantal) and Jennifer Hawkins (Sharelle).

Because some scenes are gory (although funny), bringing children under 12 is not recommended, but children will be admitted with an adult who takes responsibility for the child.

The show will be performed at March Community Centre, Station Road, March, in the evenings from Wednesday 17 to Saturday 20 April, with a matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets cost £12 and are available from Optima Estate Agents, 31 High Street, opposite March Market Place (01354 652488) or online at www.madaos.org.