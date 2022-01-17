Over 170 artists to showcase work in ‘made in lockdown’ exhibition
- Credit: Peterborough Cathedral / Sally Malloy / Philippa Bandurek Bradbury
Art made during the Covid-19 lockdowns will feature in a new exhibition that is expected to showcase around 300 different pieces of handiwork.
The exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral, named ‘made in lockdown’ will range from pictures inspired by NHS workers, illustrations of the natural world and depictions of the isolation that lockdown caused for individuals and their families.
The work, delivered by over 170 artists who got creative during the lockdowns, will be shown in the form of paintings, drawings and collages through to sculptures, models and even items of clothing and a puppet.
One of the ‘most moving’ items to be included in the exhibition is a ‘beautifully’ knitted blanket made by Vivien Stevenette.
She knitted the blanket as a way to ‘de-stress’ whilst nursing her husband who was terminally ill during the first lockdown.
She said: “Whenever Gareth slept and I had a little time I would knit another square.
“The blanket is a reminder of that time, but it wasn’t all sadness as we were very close and spent lovely times together.”
Most Read
- 1 Fatal crash blocks A1M in Cambridgeshire
- 2 Dashcam appeal after three die in three-vehicle A1 crash
- 3 Real living wage given to frontline care home workers
- 4 Man taken to hospital after 'welfare' concerns
- 5 Teenage motorcyclist dies after BMW crash
- 6 Motorists face extra time on journeys due to A141 closure
- 7 Take a look inside this £600,000 converted barn hidden in the Fens
- 8 Plumbing ringleader who ‘traded under multiple names’ jailed
- 9 Dealer flees on foot leaving drugs, cash and his bike behind
- 10 Couple up for the challenge as new high street shop launched
Among other works being showcased, 'Virtual Hugs' by Sally Malloy used the soft texture of needle felting to show the bright digital icons of the apps connecting her with her family and friends during lockdown.
Philippa Bandurek Bradbury captured her son’s loneliness 'A Little on the Lonely Slide'.
The picture shows him alone in his garden slide, drawn on top of the music for the song 'A Little on the Lonely Side', reminding individuals of the power of music to express feelings.
One of the many 3D artworks that is part of the exhibition is Viv Scone’s 'Hairy, Harey times – Mad March 2020' that features a hare on a scooter.
She said: “It was a nod to the times being out of joint and wildlife (real and imaginary) behaving differently and ‘badly’ (such as the Llangollen goats).”
In common with many of the other artists showcasing their work, Viv describes how the restrictions of lockdown resulted in “a unique period of creative energy.”
The public exhibition will be on show in Peterborough Cathedral from Friday January 21 until Friday February 18.