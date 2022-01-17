News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Over 170 artists to showcase work in ‘made in lockdown’ exhibition

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:40 PM January 17, 2022
Updated: 4:43 PM January 17, 2022
The 'made in lockdown' exhibition is at Peterborough Cathedral from January 21 until February 18.

The 'made in lockdown' exhibition is at Peterborough Cathedral from January 21 until February 18. - Credit: Peterborough Cathedral / Sally Malloy / Philippa Bandurek Bradbury

Art made during the Covid-19 lockdowns will feature in a new exhibition that is expected to showcase around 300 different pieces of handiwork. 

The exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral, named ‘made in lockdown’ will range from pictures inspired by NHS workers, illustrations of the natural world and depictions of the isolation that lockdown caused for individuals and their families. 

The work, delivered by over 170 artists who got creative during the lockdowns, will be shown in the form of paintings, drawings and collages through to sculptures, models and even items of clothing and a puppet. 

One of the ‘most moving’ items to be included in the exhibition is a ‘beautifully’ knitted blanket made by Vivien Stevenette.

Vivien Stevenette created a 'beautifully' knitted blanket as a way to 'de-stress' whilst nursing her terminally ill husband

Vivien Stevenette created a 'beautifully' knitted blanket as a way to 'de-stress' whilst nursing her terminally ill husband during the first lockdown. - Credit: Vivien Stevenette

She knitted the blanket as a way to ‘de-stress’ whilst nursing her husband who was terminally ill during the first lockdown. 

She said: “Whenever Gareth slept and I had a little time I would knit another square. 

“The blanket is a reminder of that time, but it wasn’t all sadness as we were very close and spent lovely times together.” 

'Virtual Hugs' created by Sally Malloy showed the apps connecting her with her family and friends during lockdown.

'Virtual Hugs' created by Sally Malloy showed the apps connecting her with her family and friends during lockdown. - Credit: Sally Malloy

Most Read

  1. 1 Fatal crash blocks A1M in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Dashcam appeal after three die in three-vehicle A1 crash
  3. 3 Real living wage given to frontline care home workers
  1. 4 Man taken to hospital after 'welfare' concerns
  2. 5 Teenage motorcyclist dies after BMW crash
  3. 6 Motorists face extra time on journeys due to A141 closure
  4. 7 Take a look inside this £600,000 converted barn hidden in the Fens
  5. 8 Plumbing ringleader who ‘traded under multiple names’ jailed
  6. 9 Dealer flees on foot leaving drugs, cash and his bike behind
  7. 10 Couple up for the challenge as new high street shop launched

Among other works being showcased, 'Virtual Hugs' by Sally Malloy used the soft texture of needle felting to show the bright digital icons of the apps connecting her with her family and friends during lockdown. 

Philippa Bandurek Bradbury captured her son’s loneliness 'A Little on the Lonely Slide'

The picture shows him alone in his garden slide, drawn on top of the music for the song 'A Little on the Lonely Side', reminding individuals of the power of music to express feelings. 

'A Little on the Lonely Slide' created by Philippa Bandurek Bradbury.

'A Little on the Lonely Slide' created by Philippa Bandurek Bradbury. - Credit: Philippa Bandurek Bradbury

One of the many 3D artworks that is part of the exhibition is Viv Scone’s 'Hairy, Harey times – Mad March 2020' that features a hare on a scooter. 

She said: “It was a nod to the times being out of joint and wildlife (real and imaginary) behaving differently and ‘badly’ (such as the Llangollen goats).” 

In common with many of the other artists showcasing their work, Viv describes how the restrictions of lockdown resulted in “a unique period of creative energy.” 

The public exhibition will be on show in Peterborough Cathedral from Friday January 21 until Friday February 18. 

'Hairy, Harey times - Mad March 2020' created by Viv Scone.

'Hairy, Harey times - Mad March 2020' created by Viv Scone. - Credit: Viv Scone


Peterborough Cathedral
Covid - A Year On
Peterborough News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Poles Court, Whittlesey, where a person has died in a house fire. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

House fire death in Whittlesey 'accidental'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Thames Valley Police have arrested a teenager, 19, from Wisbech in a County Lines Drug operation

Cambs Live News

Teenager, 19, on County Drug Lines heroin and crack cocaine charge

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Former The Chase contestant joins Chatteris fire station

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

'Most stunning' The Chase contestant takes on fresh challenge

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information after a man in his 60s was assaulted in Somersham.

Cambs Live News

Man in 60s hit over head in Somersham

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon