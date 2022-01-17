The 'made in lockdown' exhibition is at Peterborough Cathedral from January 21 until February 18. - Credit: Peterborough Cathedral / Sally Malloy / Philippa Bandurek Bradbury

Art made during the Covid-19 lockdowns will feature in a new exhibition that is expected to showcase around 300 different pieces of handiwork.

The exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral, named ‘made in lockdown’ will range from pictures inspired by NHS workers, illustrations of the natural world and depictions of the isolation that lockdown caused for individuals and their families.

The work, delivered by over 170 artists who got creative during the lockdowns, will be shown in the form of paintings, drawings and collages through to sculptures, models and even items of clothing and a puppet.

One of the ‘most moving’ items to be included in the exhibition is a ‘beautifully’ knitted blanket made by Vivien Stevenette.

Vivien Stevenette created a 'beautifully' knitted blanket as a way to 'de-stress' whilst nursing her terminally ill husband during the first lockdown. - Credit: Vivien Stevenette

She knitted the blanket as a way to ‘de-stress’ whilst nursing her husband who was terminally ill during the first lockdown.

She said: “Whenever Gareth slept and I had a little time I would knit another square.

“The blanket is a reminder of that time, but it wasn’t all sadness as we were very close and spent lovely times together.”

'Virtual Hugs' created by Sally Malloy showed the apps connecting her with her family and friends during lockdown. - Credit: Sally Malloy

Among other works being showcased, 'Virtual Hugs' by Sally Malloy used the soft texture of needle felting to show the bright digital icons of the apps connecting her with her family and friends during lockdown.

Philippa Bandurek Bradbury captured her son’s loneliness 'A Little on the Lonely Slide'.

The picture shows him alone in his garden slide, drawn on top of the music for the song 'A Little on the Lonely Side', reminding individuals of the power of music to express feelings.

'A Little on the Lonely Slide' created by Philippa Bandurek Bradbury. - Credit: Philippa Bandurek Bradbury

One of the many 3D artworks that is part of the exhibition is Viv Scone’s 'Hairy, Harey times – Mad March 2020' that features a hare on a scooter.

She said: “It was a nod to the times being out of joint and wildlife (real and imaginary) behaving differently and ‘badly’ (such as the Llangollen goats).”

In common with many of the other artists showcasing their work, Viv describes how the restrictions of lockdown resulted in “a unique period of creative energy.”

The public exhibition will be on show in Peterborough Cathedral from Friday January 21 until Friday February 18.

'Hairy, Harey times - Mad March 2020' created by Viv Scone. - Credit: Viv Scone



