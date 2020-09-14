Video

‘Brave’ Maggie on the road to recovery thanks to donations from ‘wonderful supporters’

Brave Maggie is doing incredibly well on three legs thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and supporters who donated dressings to aid her recovery. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN/FACEBOOK Archant

A “brave” dog whose leg was “barely attached to her body” when she arrived at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre is “doing incredibly well on three legs” thanks to “wonderful supporters” who donated dressings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brave Maggie is doing incredibly well on three legs thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and supporters who donated dressings to aid her recovery. Maggie with her latest delivery of dressings. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN/FACEBOOK Brave Maggie is doing incredibly well on three legs thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and supporters who donated dressings to aid her recovery. Maggie with her latest delivery of dressings. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN/FACEBOOK

When Maggie was transferred to the Wimblington-based team from a private veterinary surgery she arrived with “horrific” injuries that were caused during the heatwave in early August.

Due to it being extremely warm, Maggie’s untreated injuries had become badly infected, the Block Fen team member added. But, just nine days later, the team operated to amputate Maggie’s leg and “have managed to get on top of the infection.

Since then “the most loving little dog” is said to be healing well and the team has said “Maggie continues to amaze us every day.

Brave Maggie is doing incredibly well on three legs thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and supporters who donated dressings to aid her recovery. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN/FACEBOOK Brave Maggie is doing incredibly well on three legs thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and supporters who donated dressings to aid her recovery. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN/FACEBOOK

“She still has a little way to go, but thanks to our wonderful supporters, we now have enough dressings to see her through to the end of her treatment.”

MORE: Dog whose leg was ‘entirely rotten and barely attached to her body’ is learning to walk again

The team added that “the support that Maggie has received during her recovery has been incredible. We have been blown away with the messages of support for her, donations received via our Amazon Wish List and donations made via our JustGiving Page.

Brave Maggie is doing incredibly well on three legs thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and supporters who donated dressings to aid her recovery. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN/FACEBOOK Brave Maggie is doing incredibly well on three legs thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and supporters who donated dressings to aid her recovery. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN/FACEBOOK

“We would like to thank, Liz Hennel, Sharon Walker, Cath Collins, Oli & his hoomans, Joanne Wilkinson-Lister, Erica Arnold, Holley Roffey, Frances Housden, Cheryl Oakman and all of the other anonymous people who donated - we are so grateful.”

The team added that, although Maggie still isn’t available for re-homing at the moment, they will continue to keep people up to date on her progress.

Maggie the dog was cared for by Block Fen vet Jonathan and nursed every day (even on her days off) by vet nurse Tammy.

Brave Maggie is doing incredibly well on three legs thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and supporters who donated dressings to aid her recovery. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN/FACEBOOK Brave Maggie is doing incredibly well on three legs thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and supporters who donated dressings to aid her recovery. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN/FACEBOOK

MORE: RSPCA reassures animal lovers it is business as usual during coronavirus pandemic

RSPCA Block Fen is also holding an online fundraising auction on Friday September 25 to help raise money to care for Maggie and her friends. To join in with the auction please join the RSPCA Block Fen Fundraising Auction group.

We are planning a further auction before Christmas and we’d really appreciate your support. Please invite your friends to join the group. If you have an item or service for us to auction please do drop us an email at blockfen-inbox@rspca.org.uk

Brave Maggie is doing incredibly well on three legs thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and supporters who donated dressings to aid her recovery. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN/FACEBOOK Brave Maggie is doing incredibly well on three legs thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and supporters who donated dressings to aid her recovery. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN/FACEBOOK

In other good news at RSPCA Block Fen, new forever homes have been found for two of its long stay dogs, Monty and Buddy, who had been at the animal centre for nine months.

“We would like to wish them and their families the very best of luck for a happy future,” said the team.

The animal centre also has several Amazon wishlists: for dogs, cats and small animals.