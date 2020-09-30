Advanced search

Magnet fisherman finds three shotguns and two rifles bundled together in Fenland river

PUBLISHED: 11:45 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 30 September 2020

Five guns were found bundled together in a stretch of river between March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

A magnet fisherman was forced to visit the police station after pulling five guns – all bundled together – from the bottom of a Fenland river.

The angler, who wishes to remain anonymous, found three shotguns and two rifles in a stretch of river between March and Chatteris.

The firearms – believed to be antiques – were handed over to Cambridgeshire Police and now the fisherman says he wants them back to keep as ornaments.

He said: “They [the guns] had obviously been in the water for many many years as most had the triggers rusted away.

“None of them were usable and they would obviously never be safe to risk firing.

“I had been cleaning them up as they are obviously antique guns; I was kind of hoping to keep them for ornamental value as they were deactivated by the water.

“The police obviously have them and they are looking into whether I could maybe have them back, deactivated, with certificates.”

The bundle of five guns consisted of two bore double barrel shot guns one bore sawn off double barrel, one Enfield rifle and one pellet rifle.

