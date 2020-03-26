Cambridgeshire county and Peterborough city councils suspend all major schemes including new roundabout in Cambridge and advance works on King’s Dyke, Whittlesey

The first half of the UK’s first Dutch-style roundabout is progressing and Queen Edith’s Way has re-opened to traffic under three-way temporary traffic light. Archant

All road projects across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough run by the county and city council have been halted.

This will include the Dutch-Style roundabout project in Cambridge and the King’s Dyke, Whittlesey, advance work.

The A15 junction 18, Rhubarb Bridge works will complete tomorrow (Friday) as planned, with just minor finishing elements such as landscaping to follow.

In a joint statement today (Thursday) both councils said the decision had been taken in consultation with contractors

“In light of the Government guidance about ‘stay at home’, after speaking to our contractors and in order to protect the public and our workforce, we have taken the decision to close down all project sites,” said the spokesman.

“During these difficult times, we have taken the latest advice, assessed the staffing issues due to COVID-19 and taken into account a number of supply chain partners who have already begun to withdraw.”

The council statement added: “We also want to keep our roads open and available for key workers and emergencies as well as protect the workforce and our contractors who are not able to work whilst adhering to the 2m/6ft distance rule.

“We will make our sites safe and close down.

The councils say that all emergency, safety critical work and essential maintenance will continue, and resources will be prioritised for this to be carried out.

County council leader Steve Count said: “It is absolutely vital we all follow the advice from Government and stay at home.

“We have assessed this impact on our highway services contracts and the ability to deliver on the ground and adopt a managed approach to the tightening restrictions and reduce risk.

“That is why both councils have taken this decision.”

Cllr John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “We have to be sensible and protect the public as well as our workforce.

“With supply chains shutting down their operations, the need for social distancing, along with the pressure on resource we have had to take this decision to close our sites. The work on Rhubarb Bridge is in the closing stages and will finish tomorrow as planned.”