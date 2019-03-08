Advanced search

Malicious device found on railway lines in Yaxley ‘linked to Brexit’, police believe

PUBLISHED: 09:48 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 03 April 2019

Malicious obstruction found on railway lines in Yaxley are linked to Brexit, police believe. Picture: ARCHANT.

Archant

A ‘malicious obstruction’ found on railway lines in Yaxley is linked to Brexit, police believe.

British Transport Police (BTP) is investigating after two devices were left on the tracks in Yaxley on March 21 and Netherfield on March 27.

Detectives believe it was “a serious and deliberate attempt by someone to cause significant sabotage and disruption to Britain’s rail network”.

They say it “relates to Britain’s exit from the European Union”.

ACC Sean O’Callaghan from British Transport Police, said: “We are urgently investigating the circumstances behind both incidents and are working extremely closely with our national partners, including the rail industry.

“It is important to highlight that these acts were intended only to delay services and not cause damage to the infrastructure, however this failed on both occasions.

“The railway has a number of substantial safeguards in place to prevent and detect this type of sabotage and we are now working tirelessly to identify those responsible.

“We’re are currently keeping an open mind on why someone would put their life at risk to place these items on a live railway, however our early assessment has led us to believe it relates to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“We’ll continue to monitor this situation extremely closely and have circulated advice to rail operators and indeed Network Rail.”

The devices, installed at Yaxley on March 21 and Netherfield, Nottinghamshire, on March 27, were detected by Network Rail workers and removed without disrupting services.

Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

