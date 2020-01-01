Advanced search

Man accused of murdering Rikki Neave appears at Old Bailey

PUBLISHED: 16:03 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 21 February 2020

The Rikki Neave murder hearing was at The Old Bailey in London on Friday, February 21. Picture: Cambs Times/ARCHANT

A man accused of murdering six-year-old Rikki Neave 25 years ago is facing a trial in the autumn.

One of the last pictures of Rikki Neave with his five-month-old sister Sheridan. It was taken just before Rikki was murdered. Picture: Cambs Times/ARCHANTOne of the last pictures of Rikki Neave with his five-month-old sister Sheridan. It was taken just before Rikki was murdered. Picture: Cambs Times/ARCHANT

On Monday, James Watson, 38, was charged with the murder of Rikki Neave in Peterborough between November 28 and November 29 1994.

Rikki disappeared after leaving home to walk to school at about 9am on November 28 1994. His naked body was found the following day in woodland a few minutes' walk from his home in Redmile Walk, Welland, Peterborough.

He had been strangled and his uniform was dumped in a nearby bin.

The defendant, of no fixed address, would have been 13 years old at the time of Rikki's death.

Ruth Neave. Picture: Cambs Times/ARCHANTRuth Neave. Picture: Cambs Times/ARCHANT

On Friday, Watson appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Bedford jail for a hearing before Mr Justice Edis.

The senior judge said the case would be heard at a central London crown court, probably the Old Bailey.

He set a trial before a High Court Judge to start on October 5.

A plea and case management hearing will take place on May 1, with a further hearing on June 5.

Early picture of Rikki Neave. Picture: Cambs Times/ARCHANTEarly picture of Rikki Neave. Picture: Cambs Times/ARCHANT

The defendant, who wore a grey sweater, spoke only to confirm his identity and was remanded into custody.

Ruth Neave. Picture: Cambs Times/ARCHANTRuth Neave. Picture: Cambs Times/ARCHANT

