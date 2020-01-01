Man accused of murdering Rikki Neave appears at Old Bailey

The Rikki Neave murder hearing was at The Old Bailey in London on Friday, February 21.

A man accused of murdering six-year-old Rikki Neave 25 years ago is facing a trial in the autumn.

One of the last pictures of Rikki Neave with his five-month-old sister Sheridan. It was taken just before Rikki was murdered.

On Monday, James Watson, 38, was charged with the murder of Rikki Neave in Peterborough between November 28 and November 29 1994.

Rikki disappeared after leaving home to walk to school at about 9am on November 28 1994. His naked body was found the following day in woodland a few minutes' walk from his home in Redmile Walk, Welland, Peterborough.

He had been strangled and his uniform was dumped in a nearby bin.

The defendant, of no fixed address, would have been 13 years old at the time of Rikki's death.

Ruth Neave.

On Friday, Watson appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Bedford jail for a hearing before Mr Justice Edis.

The senior judge said the case would be heard at a central London crown court, probably the Old Bailey.

He set a trial before a High Court Judge to start on October 5.

A plea and case management hearing will take place on May 1, with a further hearing on June 5.

Early picture of Rikki Neave.

The defendant, who wore a grey sweater, spoke only to confirm his identity and was remanded into custody.