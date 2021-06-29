Updated

Published: 12:21 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 12:59 PM June 29, 2021

Lance Woollard, aged 65 of Richmond Avenue in March, has admitted murdering 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage, who was his daughter's ex-partner. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police/Terry Harris/Archant

A 65-year-old man has admitted stabbing his daughter’s ex-partner to death before attempting to hide the boots he was wearing in a charity bin, a court has heard.

Lance Woollard appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (June 26) where he admitted murdering 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage, who was his daughter's ex-partner.

Woollard, of Richmond Avenue, March, attacked Mr Ebbage at his home in Honeysuckle Close at around midday on Thursday, April 29.

A post mortem examination carried out at Peterborough City Hospital concluded Mr Ebbage died as a result of stab wounds.

The family described their feelings at the loss of a “fun-loving guy” who “enjoyed life to the full”. - Credit: Family via Cambridgeshire Police

According to the BBC, prosecutor Andrew Jackson told the court it was "not disputed by the defendant... that he got rid of the boots he had been wearing... in a charity shoe bin shortly after the murder".

The court heard Woollard, whose plea came on his 65th birthday, was of previous good character.

Adjourning the case for sentencing, Judge David Farrell QC told the defendant: "There is only one sentence for the offence for which you have pleaded guilty, namely life."

The court heard that at least one knife was taken to the scene by Lance Woollard. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Mr Ebbage’s family previously said they were “devastated and struggling to come to terms” with his shock death earlier this year.

The family issued a statement describing their feelings at the loss of a “fun-loving guy” who “enjoyed life to the full”.

A statement, which his family released with images, said: “We are all devastated and struggling to come to terms with Nigel’s death.

Police surround the property at Honeysuckle Close, Wimblington. - Credit: Terry Harris

“He was a family man; he loved his children and family and would do anything for them.

“He was a fun-loving guy, always cracking a joke. He enjoyed life to the full. He loved the outdoors, especially his kayak.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said at the time: “The force control room was called by the ambulance service at about 12.10pm following the discovery of a man with injuries.

“He was declared dead shortly afterwards and police are treating his death as suspicious.”

The £300,000 home was cordoned off in Wimblington. - Credit: Terry Harris

A police cordon remained up at the property and investigations, including forensic searches, were carried out all day on April 29.

The £300,000 detached house remained sealed off today as detectives investigated the murder.

The case was adjourned for sentencing at the same court on July 30.