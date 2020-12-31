Man apologises to Chatteris residents after labelling town visit 'very disappointing'

A man has apologised to Chatteris residents after he labelled a visit to the town �very disappointing�. Picture: Google Maps/Facebook Facebook

A man who caused uproar on social media after labelling a Fen town "very disappointing" has apologised to residents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man has apologised to Chatteris residents after he labelled a visit to the town ‘very disappointing’. Picture: Facebook A man has apologised to Chatteris residents after he labelled a visit to the town ‘very disappointing’. Picture: Facebook

A man who caused uproar on social media after labelling a Fen town "very disappointing" has apologised to residents.

People in Chatteris were outraged after the man revealed he had a negative experience in the town when viewing a potential new home.

He said: "Very disappointing visit to your town today. Two hour drive to view a property that the estate agent's pictures made it look a palace.

"In reality, it was more akin in cleanliness to my shed. Then to top it all walked up and down your town in the cold with two kids trying to find somewhere to get a coffee.

A man has apologised to Chatteris residents after he labelled a visit to the town ‘very disappointing’. Picture: Facebook A man has apologised to Chatteris residents after he labelled a visit to the town ‘very disappointing’. Picture: Facebook

"Three cafes shut at 2.30 on a Monday afternoon? I ended up parched driving 15 miles to Huntingdon.

"The carnival event videos online fired up our enthusiasm for Chatteris. The reality was somewhat different.

"Your council was complaining about the poor toilet revenue at 20p a time. I'm not surprised. With no drinks on offer there's no need to use them. Sorry Chatteris, you must do better."

Posted in the Chatteris Free Discussion on Facebook, the status attracted more than 49 comments and reactions from residents.

You may also want to watch:

One person said: "Just as well you aren't moving here, we like positivity not grumpy old men.

"This is one of the friendliest places to live and have fun in a safe environment with the most gracious people."

Another said: "We moved to Chatteris just over two months ago and so far, we can't find one negative thing to say about our decision.

"The people are friendly and helpful. We have found the town and surrounding area to have everything that we need.

"Maybe you should assess your reasons for moving here and decide whether it really is for you before you start looking at properties."

Another added: "It's the people that make Chatteris a really special place to live, doesn't sound like you would fit in."

After being inundated with comments and notifications, the man replied and apologised - he even said residents could put him in the stocks.

He said: "The way the people of Chatteris have risen strongly to defend their town must be indicative of its value to the community.

"I'm coming to the conclusion that I must reconsider my view. Well at least have the decency to apologise for offending you good people of Fenland.

"You have my picture. So if you see me wandering around your High Street peering in your cafe windows, you have my permission to put me in your stocks.

"I'll even supply the rotten cabbages. I think I deserve them. Note to self: Chatteris folk are not to be taken lightly. Sorry!"