A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving following a fatal crash in March yesterday (Thu).

The 51-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds has been released by Cambridgeshire police “under investigation”.

A police spokesperson confirmed he had been “arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs”.

A motorcyclist died following the crash on the A141 March by-pass.

He was riding a blue Suzuki motorbike, which was crashed with a van at about 3am.



The police spokesperson said: “A cow was also reported to be involved and was put down at the scene.”



The road was closed to allow investigations and the road to be cleared but it has since been reopened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 45 of 23 September. Anyone without internet access should call 101.