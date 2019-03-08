Suspected drink driver, in his 50s, arrested after ploughing his Vauxhall Corsa car into Peas Hill Roundabout in March

A man in his 50s has been arrested after crashing his Vauxhall Corsa car into a roundabout in March. Picture: George Jeynes / Abbie Page Archant

A man has been arrested after smashing - and parking - his car into a Fen roundabout while reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man in his 50s has been arrested after crashing his Vauxhall Corsa car into a roundabout in March. Picture: Abbie Page A man in his 50s has been arrested after crashing his Vauxhall Corsa car into a roundabout in March. Picture: Abbie Page

Motorists had a shock on Thursday evening (August 22) when they saw the small red Vauxhall Corsa perched on the edge of Peas Hill Roundabout in March.

"When the SatNav said 'go straight over the roundabout' it didn't mean literally", someone on social media joked after images emerged of the feat online.

You may also want to watch:

The driver, a man in his 50s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving and was taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

A man in his 50s has been arrested after crashing his Vauxhall Corsa car into a roundabout in March. Picture: George Jeynes A man in his 50s has been arrested after crashing his Vauxhall Corsa car into a roundabout in March. Picture: George Jeynes

Pictures - taken by eye witnesses - show the car with all four wheels off the ground after nearly ending up in the centre of the roundabout.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 6.33pm to reports on a single vehicle collision on Wisbech Road, March.

"A red Vauxhall Corsa had collided with a roundabout. Officers attended and a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

"He was taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he remains in custody."