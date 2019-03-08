Advanced search

Suspected drink driver, in his 50s, arrested after ploughing his Vauxhall Corsa car into Peas Hill Roundabout in March

PUBLISHED: 10:58 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 23 August 2019

A man in his 50s has been arrested after crashing his Vauxhall Corsa car into a roundabout in March. Picture: George Jeynes / Abbie Page

Archant

A man has been arrested after smashing - and parking - his car into a Fen roundabout while reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Motorists had a shock on Thursday evening (August 22) when they saw the small red Vauxhall Corsa perched on the edge of Peas Hill Roundabout in March.

"When the SatNav said 'go straight over the roundabout' it didn't mean literally", someone on social media joked after images emerged of the feat online.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving and was taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

Pictures - taken by eye witnesses - show the car with all four wheels off the ground after nearly ending up in the centre of the roundabout.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 6.33pm to reports on a single vehicle collision on Wisbech Road, March.

"A red Vauxhall Corsa had collided with a roundabout. Officers attended and a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

"He was taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he remains in custody."

