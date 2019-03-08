Advanced search

Huntingdon man - formerly from Chatteris - confronted by on line ‘vigilante’ group arrested by Cambridgeshire Police on suspicion of sexual grooming

PUBLISHED: 11:19 12 March 2019

Man from Huntingdon and formerly of Chatteris arrested after being confronted by on line vigilante group on Sunday. Picture; INNOCENT VOICES

A 20 minute recording of an internet vigilante group confronting a 40-year-old man from Godmanchester – but formerly of Chatteris – has been viewed more than 50,000 times.

A 40-year-old man formerly from Chatteris but now living in Godmanchester has been arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming of a child. He will appear in court on April 7, Picture; INNOCENT VOICESA 40-year-old man formerly from Chatteris but now living in Godmanchester has been arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming of a child. He will appear in court on April 7, Picture; INNOCENT VOICES

A group calling themselves ‘Innocent Voices’ door knocked the man on Sunday and confronted him with claims that he had engaged in on line discussion with what he thought was a young boy but was in fact a decoy used by the group.

The video shows the man being challenged over his on line activity and concluded with the police being called. The group insisted they were videoing proceedings “to protect both you and us”.

During the conversation representatives from the on line group said they had set up the “sting” to confront him over allegations of on line sexual grooming of children and for sending indecent images to a child.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A 40-year-old man from Godmanchester was arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming. He has been released on bail until April 7.”

