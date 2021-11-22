News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:06 AM November 22, 2021
Facebook live stream as man arrested for child sex offences

The moment a 33 year old man from March is arrested by police for alleged child sex offences. Thousands watched members of a Facebook group confront him. - Credit: Innocent Voices Team BACK UP

Two members of a Facebook group frogmarched a man away from his home before a third member challenged him – in a live stream – about his alleged online child abuse.  

Innocent Voices Team BACK UP members arrived in March on Sunday and ‘invited’ the man to accompany them to a less public spot to quiz him.  

In a 30-minute grilling the man was repeatedly asked about alleged online contacts made through a chat room explicitly for teenagers. 

Thousands tuned in to watch the live stream and the recording has since attracted 2,400 comments and has been shared 700 times.  

It ended with police being called. 

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “At about 2pm yesterday (November 21) a 33-year-old man from March was arrested on suspicion of sexual offences. 

“He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
  2. 2 Whittlesey Athletic stage dramatic upset to seal FA Vase history
  3. 3 Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name
  1. 4 Bean counters tell Cambridgeshire County Council: You broke the law
  2. 5 Couple's rescue mission to give former Methodist chapel a new lease of life
  3. 6 Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'
  4. 7 Cash machine stolen in ram-raid
  5. 8 First train in 56 years at re-opened station
  6. 9 Police stop stolen Audi within 2 hours
  7. 10 Boris banks on Barclay to stem flow of migrants 

“He was later released on bail to return on December 17” 

Innocent Voices Team BACK UP told the man they had been monitoring his online activity for over a year. 

They accused him of sending indecent images and videos to someone he believed was a teenage girl.  

The Facebook group is one of a number across the UK that uses decoys to collate evidence against alleged sex offenders.  

Cambs Live
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cannabis found in March, Cambs

Cambs Live

Boy arrested as police seize cannabis in town

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Graysmoor Drove fire near March

Cambs Live

Underground fire forces road to close

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
People's Postcode Lottery host Jeff Brazier could be knocking on your door soon like today's lucky w

Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People’s Postcode Lottery

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon