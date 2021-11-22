The moment a 33 year old man from March is arrested by police for alleged child sex offences. Thousands watched members of a Facebook group confront him. - Credit: Innocent Voices Team BACK UP

Two members of a Facebook group frogmarched a man away from his home before a third member challenged him – in a live stream – about his alleged online child abuse.

Innocent Voices Team BACK UP members arrived in March on Sunday and ‘invited’ the man to accompany them to a less public spot to quiz him.

In a 30-minute grilling the man was repeatedly asked about alleged online contacts made through a chat room explicitly for teenagers.

Thousands tuned in to watch the live stream and the recording has since attracted 2,400 comments and has been shared 700 times.

It ended with police being called.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “At about 2pm yesterday (November 21) a 33-year-old man from March was arrested on suspicion of sexual offences.

“He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

“He was later released on bail to return on December 17”

Innocent Voices Team BACK UP told the man they had been monitoring his online activity for over a year.

They accused him of sending indecent images and videos to someone he believed was a teenage girl.

The Facebook group is one of a number across the UK that uses decoys to collate evidence against alleged sex offenders.