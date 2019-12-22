Burglary arrest in Chatteris as patrols increased in the town

Burglary arrest in Chatteris as patrols increased in the town. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Chatteris after two members of the public assisted officers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seven sheds or garages have been broken into in Chatteris within the last 12 days according to a map highlighting burglaries that has been created by the Town Crier. Picture: LAWRENCE WEETMAN Seven sheds or garages have been broken into in Chatteris within the last 12 days according to a map highlighting burglaries that has been created by the Town Crier. Picture: LAWRENCE WEETMAN

He now remains in custody while patrols in the area will continue.

It comes as Chatteris town crier created a map highlighting a spate of burglaries in the town.

Seven sheds or garages have been broken into in the town in the last 12 days.

On the map any burglaries or attempted break-ins are marked with red pins while suspicious activity is marked by blue pins.

Any incidents are urged to be reported to police by calling 999, 101 or online via www.cambs.police.uk/report

You may also want to watch: