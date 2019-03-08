Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police swarm on library in March after suspect thought to be in possession of firearm

PUBLISHED: 14:35 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 10 May 2019

A man has been arrested after being caught with a suspected replica firearm near the centre of March today. Picture; ARCHANT

A man has been arrested after being caught with a suspected replica firearm near the centre of March today. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

A man suspected of being in possession of a firearm prompted a major police alert in March today.

Police cars swarmed to the town library following reports that a man was in possession of a firearm.

It turned out the man was carrying a replica firearm and he has been arrested and taken away for questioning.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: "We were called at around 1.25pm to reports of a man with a firearm in March.

You may also want to watch:

"Officers attended and the weapon was found to be a replica. The man has been arrested for offences under the firearms act."

Although it is not against the law to own a replica firearm, it is illegal to carry one in a public place unless the person has justification for doing so

An imitation firearm has been defined as anything that resembles a firearm.

One eye witness said he saw up to five police cars respond to the situation at the library - which coincidentally is only yards from the town's police station.

Most Read

March man in his 60s arrested after reports of alleged sexual assault on teenage boys in the town

March man in his 60s arrested after reports of alleged sexual assault on teenage boys in the town

Father and son who carried out ‘vicious attack’ on two men in March with harmful substance and wooden club are sentenced

Two men were viciously attacked in March with harmful substance and wooden club by a father and son duo. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fenland Council pledges tougher action against boat owners who over stay their 48 hours of free moorings by the river in March

An idyllic place to moor but not all boat owners who stay moored up in March are abiding by the 48 hour rule. Fenland Council says it will begin a tougher regime of enforcement. Picture; ARCHANT

Suspended sentence for man who sent sexual messages to ‘13-year-old girl’

The case was heard at Cambridge Crown Court. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police swarm on library in March after suspect thought to be in possession of firearm

A man has been arrested after being caught with a suspected replica firearm near the centre of March today. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

March man in his 60s arrested after reports of alleged sexual assault on teenage boys in the town

March man in his 60s arrested after reports of alleged sexual assault on teenage boys in the town

Father and son who carried out ‘vicious attack’ on two men in March with harmful substance and wooden club are sentenced

Two men were viciously attacked in March with harmful substance and wooden club by a father and son duo. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fenland Council pledges tougher action against boat owners who over stay their 48 hours of free moorings by the river in March

An idyllic place to moor but not all boat owners who stay moored up in March are abiding by the 48 hour rule. Fenland Council says it will begin a tougher regime of enforcement. Picture; ARCHANT

Suspended sentence for man who sent sexual messages to ‘13-year-old girl’

The case was heard at Cambridge Crown Court. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police swarm on library in March after suspect thought to be in possession of firearm

A man has been arrested after being caught with a suspected replica firearm near the centre of March today. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police swarm on library in March after suspect thought to be in possession of firearm

A man has been arrested after being caught with a suspected replica firearm near the centre of March today. Picture; ARCHANT

Flout the law by not registering your boat and it will set you back a tidy sum as these owners from Ely and Whittlesey found to their cost

Boat owners are legally required to register any vessel they keep, use, or let for hire on Environment Agency waterways, and to clearly display a valid registration plate. Six boaters have now been fined by magistrates in Cambridge. Picture; ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Man who tried to suffocate his 82-year-old mother jailed for eight years for attempted murder

Mark Calvert Elliott, 54, has been jailed for eight years for the attempted murder of his mother. Pictire; CAMBS POLICE

BOXING: Gill ready for first defence of International crown

Jordan Gill during his WBA International featherweight title triumph over Emmanuel Dominguez. Picture: IAN CARTER

Collett & Son describe ‘safe passage’ of 170 tonne transformer and its 78 mile journey from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

From Port Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire to St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, Collett & Sons Ltd deliver a 170 tonne Hyundai transformer to Eaton Socon substation. Picture; COLLETT & SONS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists