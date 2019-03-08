Police swarm on library in March after suspect thought to be in possession of firearm
PUBLISHED: 14:35 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 10 May 2019
Archant
A man suspected of being in possession of a firearm prompted a major police alert in March today.
Police cars swarmed to the town library following reports that a man was in possession of a firearm.
It turned out the man was carrying a replica firearm and he has been arrested and taken away for questioning.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: "We were called at around 1.25pm to reports of a man with a firearm in March.
You may also want to watch:
"Officers attended and the weapon was found to be a replica. The man has been arrested for offences under the firearms act."
Although it is not against the law to own a replica firearm, it is illegal to carry one in a public place unless the person has justification for doing so
An imitation firearm has been defined as anything that resembles a firearm.
One eye witness said he saw up to five police cars respond to the situation at the library - which coincidentally is only yards from the town's police station.