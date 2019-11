Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Station Road, March

Station Road in March where a man was arrested on suspicion of rape. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in March.

Police were called to reports of a sexual assault in Station Road at about 2.45am today (Tuesday November 19).

The man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood police station.