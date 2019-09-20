Small axe and knife found on man in March High Street - officer injured in arrest
20 September, 2019 - 09:49
Archant
A police officer injured his hand after arresting a man with a small axe and knife in March High Street.
A police officer injured his hand after arresting a man with a small axe and knife on him in March High Street. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
The incident took place yesterday afternoon (September 19) when officers found the items on the man after searching him.
You may also want to watch:
A post on the Policing Fenland Facebook said: "A search found a male to be in posession of a small axe and a knife.
"During the course of arresting the male an officer received a minor injury to his hand which thankfully didn't require hospital treatment.
"The man remains in custody."