Small axe and knife found on man in March High Street - officer injured in arrest

A police officer injured his hand after arresting a man with a small axe and knife in March High Street.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon (September 19) when officers found the items on the man after searching him.

A post on the Policing Fenland Facebook said: "A search found a male to be in posession of a small axe and a knife.

"During the course of arresting the male an officer received a minor injury to his hand which thankfully didn't require hospital treatment.

"The man remains in custody."