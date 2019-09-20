Advanced search

Small axe and knife found on man in March High Street - officer injured in arrest

20 September, 2019 - 09:49
A police officer injured his hand after arresting a man with a small axe and knife on him in March High Street. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A police officer injured his hand after arresting a man with a small axe and knife on him in March High Street. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A police officer injured his hand after arresting a man with a small axe and knife in March High Street.

A police officer injured his hand after arresting a man with a small axe and knife on him in March High Street. Picture: CAMBS POLICEA police officer injured his hand after arresting a man with a small axe and knife on him in March High Street. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

The incident took place yesterday afternoon (September 19) when officers found the items on the man after searching him.

You may also want to watch:

A post on the Policing Fenland Facebook said: "A search found a male to be in posession of a small axe and a knife.

"During the course of arresting the male an officer received a minor injury to his hand which thankfully didn't require hospital treatment.

"The man remains in custody."

Most Read

Driver cut out of car after crashing into garage of house in Cavalry Drive, March, leaving a scene of destruction

The scene on Cavalry Drive, March after a driver slammed their Ford Fiesta into a homeowner’s garage on Thursday, September 19. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Wisbech man, 22, guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a kitten by inflicting ‘blunt force trauma’

Wisbech man, 22, guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a kitten by inflicting blunt force trauma

Sex offender from March back in court after being caught lying on application to join payroll department of Cambridgeshire Police

Garry Hunt, 61, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court after a number of new offences were found to have been committed. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

‘We want to encourage people to visit March’ - river revamp could boost tourism and clean up Fens waterways

Council bosses joined officials from Middle Level Commissioners (MLC) on a narrowboat tour to see how a revamp of Fenland waterways could boost tourism. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Banned haulier set up firm illegally and acted as ‘shadow director’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Driver cut out of car after crashing into garage of house in Cavalry Drive, March, leaving a scene of destruction

The scene on Cavalry Drive, March after a driver slammed their Ford Fiesta into a homeowner’s garage on Thursday, September 19. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Wisbech man, 22, guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a kitten by inflicting ‘blunt force trauma’

Wisbech man, 22, guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a kitten by inflicting blunt force trauma

Sex offender from March back in court after being caught lying on application to join payroll department of Cambridgeshire Police

Garry Hunt, 61, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court after a number of new offences were found to have been committed. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

‘We want to encourage people to visit March’ - river revamp could boost tourism and clean up Fens waterways

Council bosses joined officials from Middle Level Commissioners (MLC) on a narrowboat tour to see how a revamp of Fenland waterways could boost tourism. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Banned haulier set up firm illegally and acted as ‘shadow director’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Cambs Times

Small axe and knife found on man in March High Street - officer injured in arrest

A police officer injured his hand after arresting a man with a small axe and knife on him in March High Street. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver cut out of car after crashing into garage of house in Cavalry Drive, March, leaving a scene of destruction

The scene on Cavalry Drive, March after a driver slammed their Ford Fiesta into a homeowner’s garage on Thursday, September 19. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Open evening at Thomas Clarkson Academy to allow pupils to explore and have a go at taster lessons before heading to secondary school

Thomas Clarkson Academy will hold its open evening for Year 5 and 6 pupils on Thursday, September 26. Picture: Archant/FILE

No experience required! Cambridgeshire village to form ‘community choir’ for big concert in November

No experience required! Wilburton to form community choir ahead of big church performance in November. Picture: Google Maps

‘People probably think I’m barking mad’: Ely pooch owner with nearly 10,000 followers on social media nominated at Animal Star Awards

Following Sage�s Way: A well-known East Cambs pooch who died in 2016 has had his online legacy continued in the form of three new pups. They are all nominated for a top prize at this year�s Animal Star Awards. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists