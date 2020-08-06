Advanced search

Woman assaulted before man runs away in attempted cat theft in Fen village

PUBLISHED: 17:01 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 06 August 2020

An attempted cat theft was reported on Norfolk Street, Wimblington where Nicki Davis was thought to be assaulted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was spotted trying to steal a cat before assaulting its owner in a Fenland village.

Nicki Davis saw a car pull up near her house on Norfolk Street, Wimblington on Wednesday, August 5 when the suspect left the vehicle and attempted to grab her cat.

When Nicki saw what was happening, she went to confront the man who reportedly assaulted her before leaving the scene.

She said: “Anyone with cats, keep them in. This young lad was quick and if I wasn’t downstairs, he would have taken her.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said they are unaware of any series of cat thefts in the area, but are encouraging residents to get in touch if they have more information about other related incidents.

The spokesperson said: “We were called at about 10.15pm yesterday with reports of the attempted theft of a cat in Wimblington.

“It was reported a man got out of a red car in Norfolk Street and unsuccessfully attempted to grab the cat.

“The owner saw what happened and went out to confront the man, who assaulted her before getting back into the vehicle and leaving the area.”

MORE: Woman convinced cat was caught in illegal trap near Fen railway line receives national backing

The spokesperson added: “The suspect is described as white, slim build and in his late teens or early 20s. The woman was not injured as a result of the assault.

“We would encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour in their local area to contact us.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should speak to an operator via the police online web-chat quoting 35/52373/20 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

“If you do not have access a computer, please dial 101.”

Last month, two men were spotted reportedly attempting to steal a cat by using a net outside a house in Treeway, Chatteris before the cat managed to escape.

The two incidents come following a spate of dog thefts across Cambridgeshire.

In July, a West Highland Terrier, a Jack Russell and a Chihuahua were taken from Cosy Kennels in Stretham, while dogs were also reported stolen in Bluntisham, Peterborough, Horningsea, Stow Cum Quy and Wilburton and an attempted theft in Haddenham.

Since May, there have been a rise in thefts, with Cambridgeshire Police noting a significant rise in dog prices, which prompted their concerns.

