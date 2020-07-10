Van driver robbed and beaten with baton by four men on unregistered mopeds

A van driver was robbed and beaten with a police-style baton by four men on unregistered mopeds when he pulled over in a layby to let them pass.

The 45-year-old victim was driving his white works van on the A15 at about 8am on Wednesday (July 8) after leaving the fuel station in Glinton.

He noticed a moped flashing its lights behind him so pulled to one side to let it through when it started to slow in front of him.

A second moped then approached from behind and began hitting the van with a police-style baton in an attempt to make the driver pull over.

The victim stopped in a layby and got out the van when one of the men on the mopeds, described as having a ‘scouse’ accent, beat him with the baton and made demands for him to hand over the keys to the van.

After a struggle four men made off empty-handed on two mopeds, neither of which displayed number plates.

Anyone with information should contact police either by calling 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quote 35/44806/20.