Van driver robbed and beaten with baton by four men on unregistered mopeds
PUBLISHED: 15:04 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 10 July 2020
Archant
A van driver was robbed and beaten with a police-style baton by four men on unregistered mopeds when he pulled over in a layby to let them pass.
The 45-year-old victim was driving his white works van on the A15 at about 8am on Wednesday (July 8) after leaving the fuel station in Glinton.
He noticed a moped flashing its lights behind him so pulled to one side to let it through when it started to slow in front of him.
A second moped then approached from behind and began hitting the van with a police-style baton in an attempt to make the driver pull over.
The victim stopped in a layby and got out the van when one of the men on the mopeds, described as having a ‘scouse’ accent, beat him with the baton and made demands for him to hand over the keys to the van.
After a struggle four men made off empty-handed on two mopeds, neither of which displayed number plates.
Anyone with information should contact police either by calling 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quote 35/44806/20.
