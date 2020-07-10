Advanced search

Van driver robbed and beaten with baton by four men on unregistered mopeds

PUBLISHED: 15:04 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 10 July 2020

Van driver robbed and beaten with police-style baton by four men on unregistered mopeds when he pulled over in a layby to let them pass. The 45-year-old victim was driving his white works van on the A15 at about 8am on Wednesday (July 8) after leaving the fuel station in Glinton.

Van driver robbed and beaten with police-style baton by four men on unregistered mopeds when he pulled over in a layby to let them pass. The 45-year-old victim was driving his white works van on the A15 at about 8am on Wednesday (July 8) after leaving the fuel station in Glinton. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A van driver was robbed and beaten with a police-style baton by four men on unregistered mopeds when he pulled over in a layby to let them pass.

The 45-year-old victim was driving his white works van on the A15 at about 8am on Wednesday (July 8) after leaving the fuel station in Glinton.

He noticed a moped flashing its lights behind him so pulled to one side to let it through when it started to slow in front of him.

A second moped then approached from behind and began hitting the van with a police-style baton in an attempt to make the driver pull over.

The victim stopped in a layby and got out the van when one of the men on the mopeds, described as having a ‘scouse’ accent, beat him with the baton and made demands for him to hand over the keys to the van.

After a struggle four men made off empty-handed on two mopeds, neither of which displayed number plates.

Anyone with information should contact police either by calling 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quote 35/44806/20.

