Suspected drink driver, 57, who could 'barely walk' and blew nearly THREE TIMES the limit arrested after driving 'erratically'

A 57-year-old driver was arrested in March after blowing nearly three times in the legal limit. Picture: Supplied/Policing Fenland Supplied/Policing Fenland

A 57-year-old man was arrested after he was caught driving "erratically" almost three times the legal limit and could "barely walk".

Sergiu Terceanu of Badgeney Road, March, was caught by police officers near his house after they spotted his "hazardous driving" on February 19.

When officers spoke to Terceanu at around 10pm, they said he could "barely walk, let alone drive" and failed a road-side breath test.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Whilst on proactive patrols this evening Neighbourhood Officers observed and stopped a vehicle due to its hazardous driving in March.

"At about 10.20pm on February 19 officers stopped a car in Badgeney Road, March, which was being driven erratically.

"The driver blew nearly three times the limit and was arrested. They could barely walk, let alone drive.

"Sergiu Terceanu, 57, of Badgeney Road, March, was arrested and later charged with drink driving. He has been released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on March 12."