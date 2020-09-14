Public tip-off leads to knife possession charge for 21-year-old spotted in town
PUBLISHED: 12:47 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 14 September 2020
A young man has been charged with possession of a knife after being spotted by a member of the public in a Fenland town centre.
Jack Banyard, of Russell Avenue in March, was spotted in the town’s Broad Street during the early hours of Saturday, September 12.
The 21-year-old has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and has been released on bail to appear in court on November 2.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A 21-year-old man has been charged with carrying a knife following a call from a member of the public.
“Jack Banyard was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning (September 12) in Broad Street, March.
“Banyard, of Russell Avenue, March, has since been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
“He has been released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 2.”
