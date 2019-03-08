Advanced search

Driver charged with causing death by dangerous driving of veterinary nurse Rachel Radwell in 2am collision between Peterborough and Pondersbridge

PUBLISHED: 10:14 28 June 2019

Rachel Radwell, 46, was driving along the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough, at about 2.10am when her grey Ford Fiesta was involved in a crash with a black Range Rover. Picture; ARCHANT

Rachel Radwell, 46, was driving along the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough, at about 2.10am when her grey Ford Fiesta was involved in a crash with a black Range Rover. Picture; ARCHANT

Mike Benjamin

A man has been charged with the causing the death by dangerous driving of veterinary nurse Rachel Radwell.

Rachel, 46, died in November last year following a collision between Peterborough and Pondersbridge involving her grey Ford Fiesta and a black Range Rover.

The collision happened along the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough, at about 2.10am on November 12.

Rachel, of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital but died as a result of her injuries.

Officers arrested Vytautas Kiminius, 34, of Sudbury Court, Peterborough, yesterday (June 27) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and handling stolen goods.

He has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured, conspiring to receive stolen goods and possessing criminal property.

He was remanded in custody yesterday evening and his first hearing will take place today (Friday) at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.

Three years ago Rachell had been short listed for a Vet Nurse of the Year award.

She had been chosen for the Ceva Animal Welfare awards after her work at Wood Green, the animal charity, where she had been based for almost 25 years.

The charity cares for dogs, cats, small animals like rats and guinea pigs, and its Godmanchester headquarters is one of the largest re-homing centres in Europe.

Rachel helped the centre become the only re-homing charity in the UK to gain gold standard accreditation as a Cat Friendly Clinic in 2015; she also home fostered some of the animals.

