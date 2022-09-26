Another drink driver has been arrested after car accident - Credit: PA

A man who fled the scene of a collision has been charged with drink-driving.

Police were called to Chatteris at 12.43am on Saturday, September 25 after receiving reports of a parked car being hit by another vehicle.

Police say 28-year-old James Flanagan, from Northern Ireland, was arrested and later charged with drink-driving.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.43am on September 25 with reports a Nissan Navara had collided with a parked car in High Street, Chatteris.

“The driver of the vehicle did not stop and drove away from the area.

“Officers attended the scene and the vehicle was located in Dykemoor Drove between Chatteris and Doddington.

“James Flanagan, 28, of Leighan Drumadillar, Derry Gonnelly, Northern Ireland, was arrested and later charged with drink driving. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (28 September).”



