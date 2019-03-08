Man charged with Peterborough murder

A man has been charged with murder following an incident at a property in Cromwell Road, Peterborough, on Tuesday (July 2).

At about 6.40am officers and paramedics attended the scene following reports of violence. They discovered three people with serious injuries.

A woman in her 40s died at the scene. A post mortem conducted yesterday (July 3) concluded she died as a result of severe head injuries.

Another woman, who is in her 30s, and a nine-year-old boy were taken to hospital with stab wounds. The woman has been discharged, but the boy continues to receive treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

Andriejus Kostiajevas, 46, of Cromwell Road, was arrested at the scene and has now been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm and assault on an emergency worker.

He will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court today.