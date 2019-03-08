Man lied to police after he crashed his £32,000 Audi S3 car into a bollard when ‘trying to retrieve a parcel that had fallen off a seat’

A man from Cambridgeshire tried to fool police officers after he crashed his Audi S3 sports car into a bollard, claiming that it had been stolen.

A Cambridgeshire man has been handed a 20-week prison sentence after he lied to police about an accident he had whilst driving his £32,000 Audi S3 sports car.

James Burnett reported his luxury car as stolen in April last year. He claimed that someone had taken it from his home overnight as the “keys had been left in the vehicle”.

It later transpired, using mobile phone technology, that Burnett, of Hercules Way, Peterborough, actually crashed his car into a bollard when trying to retrieve a parcel that had fallen off a seat.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to making a false allegation of theft and was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, March 20). The court heard how Burnett was “worried the insurance company wouldn’t pay out”.

PC Martin George said: “Burnett thought he could pull the wool over our eyes and his insurer’s, but thankfully he did not succeed.

“His account of the events that night was utterly ridiculous and his lies soon unravelled.

“I’m glad his deception was uncovered and hope this serves as a lesson to anyone who thinks they can cheat the system for their own financial gain. Honesty is the best policy.”

The damaged car was found on the A605 near Oundle and investigations revealed the mobile phone Burnett had used to call police had been near to where the car was discovered.

Burnett originally claimed he was at home at this time but later admitted he had lost control of the Audi and crashed it into the bollard.