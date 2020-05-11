Families keep on smiling amid coronavirus lockdown thanks to the world of Lego

Paul Davis created and designed his own Lego displays to resemble certain aspects for VE Day as well as family links to the Second World War, such as an aeroplane to reflect a Spitfire, Hurricane and Messerschmitt as well as a soldier. Picture: PAUL DAVIS Archant

A Chatteris man has been keeping families smiling through the coronavirus lockdown as he hopes to inspire them by creating his own Lego displays.

Paul Davis created and designed his own Lego displays to resemble certain aspects for VE Day as well as family links to the Second World War, such as an aeroplane to reflect a Spitfire, Hurricane and Messerschmitt as well as a soldier. Picture: PAUL DAVIS

Since the lockdown was enforced in March, Paul Davis has designed and converted his own ideas into Lego to show his way of sharing positivity amid the pandemic by displaying them on his window for passers-by to see.

Paul, who was in self-isolation for two-and-a-half months, runs the Chatteris Lego Club and while he cannot run his usual sessions during the lockdown, he has instead created a social media page called ‘Art & Creativity of Lego’ to help inspired children and adults to create their own masterpieces.

Having been out of work for 12 years due to mental health issues, creating Lego sets acts as a getaway for Paul and his idea has grown in popularity since launching the Lego club two years ago.

“I found it relaxing because I have got mental health issues,” Paul said.



“I had previously been doing a Lego club at Chatteris Library under Cambridgeshire County Council as a volunteer once a month with someone else, where adults bring their children.

“I draw a sketch of whatever I want to do and think ‘how can I create this?’”

“It is about putting a smile on people’s faces and if they have built Lego, I am hoping it inspires them to design.”

As well as creating his own designs to mark VE Day, Paul, who simultaneously runs the Chatteris Photographic Club, also manages a local food outlets directory page in and around his hometown for people to receive essentials in a quick and simple way during lockdown.

Paul said he has received positive feedback from both residents and outlets, from Ely to Long Sutton.

This reaction is something he did not expect and having seen both his Lego and food supply ideas become more popular, he could not be happier.

“Because of my cough, I was running out of food and milk, and somebody had created this Chatteris coronavirus support link,” Paul said.

“I went on to ask for assistance to get some essentials and somebody on there got me a few essentials.



“On discussion groups, people kept asking what takeaways are open and I thought why not link the two together – the customers to the outlets that are open.

“The page is a thank you to the food outlets that are delivering locally. I wanted something fairly simple to find people what they needed and as things started to open up, I had others on board asking if they could join.

“I am immensely pleased. I think it is great to say something has come out of this, but to recognise how much people care about each other and wanting to do something for each other is brilliant and reassuring.”

To learn more information about Paul’s ideas, visit his Lego designs page here or search for ‘Chatteris and Local Meal & Food outlets that will deliver!’ on Facebook.



