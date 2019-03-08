Advanced search

Man dies after car crashes into tree on B1043

PUBLISHED: 15:34 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 13 September 2019

A man has died after a car crashed into a tree on the B1043 between Offord and Godmanchester. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A man died after a car crashed into a tree on the B1043 near Godmanchester.

Police were called at 10.45pm yesterday evening (September 12) to Offord Road with reports that a red Vauxhall Astra had collided with a tree.

Emergency services attended, but the rear seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, and front seat passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Collingwood or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report

