Man, 21, dies after collision on A16 near Peterborough

A 21-year-old man has died after a collision on the A16 near Peterborough.

A man died following a collision near Peterborough yesterday evening (February 12).

The collision between a HGV and a 21-year-old man happened on the A16 at Newborough at around 8.26pm.

Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was not injured and has not been arrested.

The road was initially closed, but has since been re-opened.

It comes after a 51-year-old man from Spalding died in a four-vehicle collision on the same road last week.

Anyone who witnessed what happened should contact police on 101 quoting incident 458 of 12 February.

Alternatively, you can report information online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report.