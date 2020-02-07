Advanced search

Man dies after car careers into ditch on B1090 near Sawtry

PUBLISHED: 14:58 07 February 2020

A man died after a collision on the B1090 near Sawtry. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man died after a collision on the B1090 near Sawtry. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man died after a single-vehicle crash near Sawtry this morning (February 7).

A blue Toyota RAV4 was travelling on the B1090 towards Woodwalton when the vehicle left the road and careered into a water-filled ditch at about 2.45am.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services attended but the driver, a man in his 60s and the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has now since reopened.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident 40 of February 7.

Most Read

March man awarded £1.8 million after losing leg in horror crash is frustrated at trustees over buying specialist bed

March man Michael Bagridge awarded £1.8 million after losing his leg in horror crash is in need of a specialist bed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

And then there were two......the number of stall holders turning up at the mid week market in March

Two stalls at March marketplace on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Archant

March woman aims to help provide opportunities for Fen residents with new salon

Gemma Walker (third from right), with husband Daniel (second from right), mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding, family and friends at the salon's launch. Picture: IAN CARTER

‘It really didn’t go well at all’: Reporter gets BMW car stuck on ‘worst road in the Fens’

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Most Read

March man awarded £1.8 million after losing leg in horror crash is frustrated at trustees over buying specialist bed

March man Michael Bagridge awarded £1.8 million after losing his leg in horror crash is in need of a specialist bed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

And then there were two......the number of stall holders turning up at the mid week market in March

Two stalls at March marketplace on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Archant

March woman aims to help provide opportunities for Fen residents with new salon

Gemma Walker (third from right), with husband Daniel (second from right), mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding, family and friends at the salon's launch. Picture: IAN CARTER

‘It really didn’t go well at all’: Reporter gets BMW car stuck on ‘worst road in the Fens’

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Man dies after car careers into ditch on B1090 near Sawtry

A man died after a collision on the B1090 near Sawtry. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after four-vehicle collision on A16

A man died after a collision on the A16 at Newborough. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Three arrested after man, 25, stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Cambridgeshire

Three people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. Picture: Terry Harris

Wisbech man – now living in South Africa – wants £5 BILLION to ‘build Noah’s Ark’ and is ‘supported by Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan’

Wisbech man Richard Prinsloo Curson (left) is appealing for �5 billion to �build Noah�s Ark� as part of the �most ambitious conservation project in history�. Picture: Supplied/PA Images

March woman aims to help provide opportunities for Fen residents with new salon

Gemma Walker (third from right), with husband Daniel (second from right), mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding, family and friends at the salon's launch. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24