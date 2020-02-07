Man dies after car careers into ditch on B1090 near Sawtry

A man died after a single-vehicle crash near Sawtry this morning (February 7).

A blue Toyota RAV4 was travelling on the B1090 towards Woodwalton when the vehicle left the road and careered into a water-filled ditch at about 2.45am.

Emergency services attended but the driver, a man in his 60s and the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has now since reopened.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident 40 of February 7.