Man dies after B1098 ditch crash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:06 AM September 21, 2022
Costel Burdulea of Holbeach

Costel Burdulea (pictured) was found in a red Vauxhall Vivaro which had left the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank near March. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man who crashed into a water-filled ditch has died. 

Costel Burdulea was found in a red Vauxhall Vivaro which had left the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank near March at around 12pm on September 19. 

Paramedics attended but Mr Burdulea, of St John’s Street, Holbeach, died at the scene. 

Sergeant Stephen Andrews, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have seen this incident or the van since Saturday evening.  

“It is unknown at this time how long the vehicle had been in the water.” 

Anyone with any information should contact Cambridgeshire Police via web chat, quoting incident 148 of September 19. 

