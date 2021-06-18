Breaking

Published: 4:24 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 4:57 PM June 18, 2021

The fatal crash happened on the B1101 Elm Road in March this morning (June 18). - Credit: Archant

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a suspected drug-fuelled three-car fatal crash.

The cars collided at around 6am on the B1101 Elm Road in March this morning (June 18), forcing the road shut for several hours.

A March man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash which involved a grey Mercedes C220, a grey Audi A4 and parked Blue Ford Galaxy.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 20s from March, tested positive after a roadside drugs test and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains at Addenbrooke's hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A passenger from the Mercedes suffered slight injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, who is investigating, said: “I would be particularly keen to hear from any Elm Road residents who may have CCTV footage capturing the collision.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact us via web chat, online forms or 101 quoting incident 72 of June 18.”