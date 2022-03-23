News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Sudden death reported as man dies near Ferry Meadows in Nene Park

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 2:56 PM March 23, 2022
Updated: 3:23 PM March 23, 2022
A man has died at Ferry Meadows in Nene Park.

A man has died at Ferry Meadows in Nene Park in Peterborough. - Credit: Nene Park

Emergency services rushed to a popular beauty spot in Cambridgeshire this morning following reports of a sudden death.  

Police, along with Magpas Air Ambulance, attended the scene near Ferry Meadows in Nene Park, Peterborough today (March 23). 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to a report of a sudden death near Ferry Meadows, Peterborough at 11am today. 

“Officers and paramedics attended and a man was pronounced dead.  

“Emergency services are still at the scene.”  

More to follow.  

