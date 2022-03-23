A man has died at Ferry Meadows in Nene Park in Peterborough. - Credit: Nene Park

Emergency services rushed to a popular beauty spot in Cambridgeshire this morning following reports of a sudden death.

Police, along with Magpas Air Ambulance, attended the scene near Ferry Meadows in Nene Park, Peterborough today (March 23).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to a report of a sudden death near Ferry Meadows, Peterborough at 11am today.

“Officers and paramedics attended and a man was pronounced dead.

“Emergency services are still at the scene.”

More to follow.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk