Sudden death reported as man dies near Ferry Meadows in Nene Park
Published: 2:56 PM March 23, 2022
Updated: 3:23 PM March 23, 2022
- Credit: Nene Park
Emergency services rushed to a popular beauty spot in Cambridgeshire this morning following reports of a sudden death.
Police, along with Magpas Air Ambulance, attended the scene near Ferry Meadows in Nene Park, Peterborough today (March 23).
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to a report of a sudden death near Ferry Meadows, Peterborough at 11am today.
“Officers and paramedics attended and a man was pronounced dead.
“Emergency services are still at the scene.”
More to follow.
