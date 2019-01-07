Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

07 January, 2019 - 14:26
A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been killed in a collision on a Cambridgeshire road this morning after his car left the road and collided with a tree.

The crash happened at around 9.45am this morning (January 7) on the A1303 near Bottisham – the road has been closed between Bottisham and the A14.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers attended the scene, along with fire and ambulance crews, but the man died at the scene.

“Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the road policing unit quoting incident 100 of January 7.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Disqualified driver who ran red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and forced cars off the carriageway, is jailed

Disqualified driver Dean O'Dare is jailed for police chase in Peterborough

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a possible serious injury after a crash in Wisbech this morning (January 7). The single-vehicle collision happened at the Walton Road junction with Lynn Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICING / FACEBOOK.

Burial charges in Fenland could rise by 10 per cent to “reflect cost of service and limited size of the cemeteries”

Burial charges in Fenland could rise by 10 per cent. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Burial charges in Fenland could rise by 10 per cent to “reflect cost of service and limited size of the cemeteries”

Burial charges in Fenland could rise by 10 per cent. Picture: ARCHANT

Athletics: Fenland Running Club members keep busy over 10k

Fenland Running Club members at the New Year's Eve 10k

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists