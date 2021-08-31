News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Motorist, 19, dies in single vehicle crash

John Elworthy

Published: 10:51 AM August 31, 2021   
Crowlnad Road Eye Green

Driver died when his car left the carriageway and entered a ditch in Crowland Road, Eye Green. - Credit: Google

A man died following a single-vehicle crash in Eye near Peterborough.

Jude Dunn, 19, of Holmes Road, Glinton, near Peterborough, was driving a silver Audi TT at about 5.30am on Saturday (August 28) when it left the carriageway and entered a ditch in Crowland Road, Eye Green.

Mr Dunn died at the scene while a passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Eye, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries where she remains. 


