Published: 9:09 AM June 17, 2021 Updated: 9:14 AM June 17, 2021

A 20-year-old died at Bawsey Pits near King’s Lynn yesterday.

His identity is being withheld until next of kin are informed.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to the area around 4pm following reports a man had got into difficult in the water.

“The man, aged 20, was treated by paramedics but sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the death and the man’s next-of-kin have been informed.”

Last week a man in his 20s was pulled from Bawsey Pits after emergency crews became concerned for his safety.