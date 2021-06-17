Man in his 20 dies at West Norfolk park
Published: 9:09 AM June 17, 2021 Updated: 9:14 AM June 17, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A 20-year-old died at Bawsey Pits near King’s Lynn yesterday.
His identity is being withheld until next of kin are informed.
A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to the area around 4pm following reports a man had got into difficult in the water.
“The man, aged 20, was treated by paramedics but sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“Enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the death and the man’s next-of-kin have been informed.”
You may also want to watch:
Last week a man in his 20s was pulled from Bawsey Pits after emergency crews became concerned for his safety.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies following crash on Cambridgeshire road
- 2 Campsite owner's pledge to conserve water meadow
- 3 Man in his 20 dies at West Norfolk park
- 4 Couple swap healthcare for glamping with new venture
- 5 Former Fen pupil’s McLaren supercar work leads to national award
- 6 How defibrillator access varies across the Fens and East Cambridgeshire
- 7 Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire
- 8 Damning care home report reveals all areas ‘require improvement’
- 9 Mayor ‘wantonly diverted’ £40m of housing cash
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus