Man dies after van and lorry crash on A141

The incident occurred between Wimblington and Chatteris this morning. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died after a van and a lorry crashed on the A141.

The incident occurred between Wimblington and Chatteris this morning (June 24).

At approximately 4.15am a Citroen Relay van collided with a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV).

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police, paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service and crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service all attended the scene.

The van driver, believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene.

The HGV driver was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The road remains closed at this time, between Wimblington and the Slade End roundabout near Chatteris.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "A man has died following a collision on the A141 near Wimblington this morning (June 24).

"At about 4.15am a Citroen Relay van was involved in a collision with a HGV.

"Officers, paramedics and fire crews all attended the scene."

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the police's non-emergency number 101 or report information online, quoting incident 61 of June 24.