Video
Man found dead in March
- Credit: Archant
A man was found dead at a house in March.
Two police cars, a police scientific support unit vehicle and the East of England ambulance service were called to Springfield Avenue on the morning of Saturday, October 16.
Police said a man in his fifties had died at the scene.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 10:14am on Saturday to reports of a sudden death in Springfield Avenue, March.
“A 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
“The death is being treated as non-suspicious and has been passed to the coroner.”
Some residents came outside of their homes while emergency services attended.
Most Read
- 1 Man found dead in March
- 2 Driver leaves girl 'very shaken' after ploughing into car
- 3 'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash
- 4 7 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Cambridgeshire
- 5 Over 100 modern slavery victims rescued in Cambridgeshire
- 6 Janice launches Slimming World group after losing over two stone
- 7 Dramatic pictures catch harvester on fire in 4am blaze
- 8 Work to improve A47 between March and Peterborough begins
- 9 Man jailed for historic sexual abuse 'convinced child victims it was normal behaviour'
- 10 Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder
One resident believed the man had died after an accident, but police were unable to confirm this.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "I’m afraid we are unable to provide any details about this incident."