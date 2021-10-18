Video

Published: 11:37 AM October 18, 2021

Police and ambulance crews were called to Springfield Avenue, March to reports of a "sudden death". - Credit: Archant

A man was found dead at a house in March.

Two police cars, a police scientific support unit vehicle and the East of England ambulance service were called to Springfield Avenue on the morning of Saturday, October 16.

Police said a man in his fifties had died at the scene.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 10:14am on Saturday to reports of a sudden death in Springfield Avenue, March.

“A 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“The death is being treated as non-suspicious and has been passed to the coroner.”

Some residents came outside of their homes while emergency services attended.

One resident believed the man had died after an accident, but police were unable to confirm this.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "I’m afraid we are unable to provide any details about this incident."