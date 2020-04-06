Advanced search

Man found in closed park with cannabis and grinder amid UK lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:18 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 06 April 2020

Drugs seized from a closed Fenland park after a man was found with them on April 5. Picture: Policing Fenland

Drugs seized from a closed Fenland park after a man was found with them on April 5. Picture: Policing Fenland

Archant

A man was found in a closed Fenland park with cannabis and a grinder trying to have a “crafty joint” amid the ongoing UK lockdown.

Due to the widespread coronavirus outbreak, parks across Cambridgeshire and Fenland have been forced shut to slow the spread of the virus.

Officers came across the man on Sunday, April 6 who was ignoring not only the law, but the guidelines put in place by the Government for our safety.

The officer on duty said: “I do like a nice walk in the park. Well I did, until a virus came to town.

“Both my crew partner and I have been patrolling the parks to make sure current legislation is not broken. I am pleased to report all was well.

“The only exception being one individual decided a closed park would be a good place to have a crafty joint.

“Sadly, for him he met two Neighbourhood Officers who confiscated his plant material and submitted his details for legal process.

“The moto of the story is, if you are going to break the covid rules, and go to the park, don’t smoke weed as well. Stay safe. Stay inside.”

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Have you been affected by the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

