Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Restraining order for road-rage bomb threat man

PUBLISHED: 11:47 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 04 April 2019

A man who bombarded a media company with threatening phone calls saying he was going to blow the building up has been handed a restraining order. Picture: ARCHANT.

A man who bombarded a media company with threatening phone calls saying he was going to blow the building up has been handed a restraining order. Picture: ARCHANT.

Archant

A man who bombarded a media company with threatening phone calls saying he was going to ‘blow the building up’ has been handed a restraining order.

Elliot Spencer, 25, first called Clear Channel Media in October last year claiming he had been ‘cut up’ by one of their van drivers on the A1 near Peterborough.

Spencer said he would, “get out and cut them up with a machete’, if it happened again.

Over the next four months, Spencer went on to make about 30 calls to Clear Channel Media to report similar complaints and threaten members of staff.

The threats varied from claims he would stab the van drivers to saying he would come to the company’s Dartford branch and ‘slice everyone up’.

In one call, Spencer claimed he would go to the branch and blow the building up.

In an attempt to hide his identity, Spencer gave false names and used unregistered pay-as-you-go sim cards when making the calls.

Officers managed to track the phone data across three counties, which led to his arrest in Lincolnshire.

Last Wednesday (March 27), Spencer pleaded –- guilty to sending malicious communications at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court and was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Spencer, of Murston Road, Sittingbourne, Kent, was also given a restraining order not to contact Clear Channel Media for two years and ordered to attend treatment for alcohol dependency for six months.

PC Mohammed Haleem said: “These threats caused a great deal of stress for the victims, who were forced to repeatedly listen to Spencer’s violent outbursts.

“I would urge anyone who receives threatening calls to report them so we can help to bring those responsible to justice.”

Most Read

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Care home in Whittlesey in special measures after being slammed by CQC for ‘significant safety risks’

Dementia care home Keneydon House in Whittlesey has been placed in special measures after a damning inspection found 'significant risks'. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station.

Chatteris care home voted top 20 in East of England by residents and staff

A care home in Chatteris is rated one of the top 20 in the East of England by residents and their families. Picture: TOMORROW'S GUIDES LTD

Most Read

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Care home in Whittlesey in special measures after being slammed by CQC for ‘significant safety risks’

Dementia care home Keneydon House in Whittlesey has been placed in special measures after a damning inspection found 'significant risks'. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station.

Chatteris care home voted top 20 in East of England by residents and staff

A care home in Chatteris is rated one of the top 20 in the East of England by residents and their families. Picture: TOMORROW'S GUIDES LTD

Latest from the Cambs Times

Gracie the cat is looking for a new home and family to care for her

Gracie the cat is looking for a place to spend her retirement after coming into the care of the RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre team under the RSPCA'S Home for Life scheme in January. Picture: RSPCA.

Rosie the dog saves the life of Chatteris grandmother, 72, after she fell into her garden pond

Grandmother Gill Woods from Chatteris has thanked those who came to her rescue after she fell into her garden pond in October – her cries for help only heard by her dog.

Restraining order for road-rage bomb threat man

A man who bombarded a media company with threatening phone calls saying he was going to blow the building up has been handed a restraining order. Picture: ARCHANT.

Hare coursing down across Cambridgeshire by 19 per cent, police say

Hare coursing has been cut by 19 per cent in Cambridgeshire this year due to four civil injunctions being secured by police, it has been revealed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Leverington-based Whizzy Wheels garage allows local students into the workshop to train ‘the future generation of highly-skilled mechanics’

Whizzy Wheels garage in Leverington opens its doors to College of West Anglia students to ‘train the mechanics of tomorrow’. Staff photographed with students from the Fenland college. Picture: CWA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists