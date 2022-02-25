A man is in critical condition in hospital after falling from the third floor of a room at the Great Northern Hotel, opposite Peterborough railway station. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Cambridgeshire.

The 25-year-old fell from the window of a room at the Great Northern Hotel, opposite Peterborough railway station, at about 1pm yesterday (February 24).

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and then transferred today to a hospital in Nottingham where he remains in critical condition.

Det Sgt Louis Scott said: “We are keeping an open mind over how this man managed to fall.

"We are very keen to speak to anyone who was in the hotel car park just beneath the window at the time or was maybe in the vicinity of the station.

“We have no reason to believe the circumstances are suspicious at this time.

"But we are keen to speak to anyone who could help clear up exactly how it happened.”

Anyone with information should contact police online Contact us | Cambridgeshire Constabulary (cambs.police.uk) quoting incident 212 of February 24.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.