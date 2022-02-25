Man in critical condition after falling from third-floor hotel room window
- Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Cambridgeshire.
The 25-year-old fell from the window of a room at the Great Northern Hotel, opposite Peterborough railway station, at about 1pm yesterday (February 24).
He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and then transferred today to a hospital in Nottingham where he remains in critical condition.
Det Sgt Louis Scott said: “We are keeping an open mind over how this man managed to fall.
"We are very keen to speak to anyone who was in the hotel car park just beneath the window at the time or was maybe in the vicinity of the station.
“We have no reason to believe the circumstances are suspicious at this time.
"But we are keen to speak to anyone who could help clear up exactly how it happened.”
Anyone with information should contact police online Contact us | Cambridgeshire Constabulary (cambs.police.uk) quoting incident 212 of February 24.
Most Read
- 1 Van lurking at Cambs schools with driver blowing kisses and 'asking girls to get in'
- 2 Kirstie & Phil visit Chatteris and Somersham for Love It Or List It
- 3 Four-day closure for stretch of A141 between Chatteris and Warboys
- 4 Several RAF Mildenhall planes flying missions near Ukraine
- 5 Thirteen people found in back of lorry at Cambridge Services on A14
- 6 Cambridgeshire man among those in ATM theft arrests
- 7 Man in critical condition after falling from third-floor hotel room window
- 8 Gas pipeline repairs causes seventeen-week Cambridgeshire road closure
- 9 Storm Eunice aftermath: Van overturns on Forty Foot Bank near B1096
- 10 Official closing date of Chatteris Jack's supermarket announced
Anyone without internet access should call 101.